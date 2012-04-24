Jay-Z Launches Empire Facebook Application

Hov wants everyone to have a shot at success. Known for a host of business ventures, Jay is stepping further into the digital game with the launch of his new Facebook application, Empire. Although currently in beta form, the game will allow players to “live the dream” and mirror his climb from former drug dealer to hip-hop mogul.

For now, players are allowed to sign up to view a sample of the game. “EMPIRE takes you on a journey from the streets of Marcy Housing in Brooklyn to the hotspots of the rich and famous: from hustler, to entrepreneur, to business mogul. But don’t forget friends and family, or your karma will suffer,” reads the game description.

Over the years, Jay has become legendary for making money outside of music, which has helped him etch out a permanent spot on Forbes’ annual lists. This year, Brooklyn’s finest came in second to Diddy, bringing in $460 million on the list of Wealthiest Hip-Hop Artists. His Rocawear brand also recently inked a partnership deal with the New York Yankees for the 2012 season.

Photo: BET