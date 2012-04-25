Ma$e Talks To Funkmaster Flex [LISTEN]

Ma$e made a surprise appearance on Wale’s “Slight Work” remix, which was released yesterday along with French Montana and Diddy. Pastor Betha speaks to the kingpin Funkmaster Flex about balancing his faith and his music as well as the rumors of signing to Maybach Music Group.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Metta World Peace And 12 Of The Greatest Elbows Ever

• Lamborghini Debuts New SUV Called URUS [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy: Miss Apple Bottom Jessenia Vice [PHOTOS]

• Wired 25: The 25 Most Important People In Hip-Hop Under 25

• Pictures Of Celebrities That Aren’t Stoned (But Sure Look Like It) [PHOTOS]

• UPS Is Hiring: 9 Signs You Are A Struggle Rapper

• 5 Reasons I Never Want To See Another Dead Rapper Hologram, Ever!

• Museum Of Racist Memorabilia Opens In Michigan [PHOTOS]

• The Top 10 Adidas Sneakers Ever*

]