Queen Pen Releases 2010 Calendar

Queen Pen is back. HUH? That’s what we said too…

Dr Dre’s rhyme partner on Black Street’s classic “No Diggity” will be releasing a 2010 calendar with celebrity photographer Greg Frederick.

The calendar is said to encompass all that Queen Pen embodies today, creating a vision of her roles as a mother, role model, artist, advocate and author, through portrait.

Frederick spoke of the calendar stating,

“It is not a calendar just of images of Queen Pen, but pieces of art created from images I shot with her over the year. Each month includes a Queen Pen quote to get your thoughts going throughout each month along with important Queen Pen dates within the calendar.”



Also with the calendar Greg Frederick has designed an exclusive Queen Pen shirt available for purchase with the calendar or separate on his website at http://www.gregfrederick.com.

Away from the music business for a minute, Queen Pen has been working for the last few years with at risk teens and speaking in juvenile prisons, group homes, inner city schools, and facilities for young mothers.

She is also an accomplished author with two books, “Situations” and “Blossom” selling over 70,000 copies collectively with a third book on the way. She is currently adding dates for her bookstore tour, where she is reading passages out of her new book and discussing past work with fans and supporters.

In 2008, she united with The Coalition of Family Justice to open Silent Cries, an organization to help battered women and children overcome domestic violence.

Queen Pen also plans a comeback to the mic next year and is in the lab with her longtime producer Teddy Riley. Besides recording the remix to “Brooklyn” by MC Lyte and being featured in the video, Queen Pen also manages her son Nefu Da Don and Reggae artist Suave Luciano.