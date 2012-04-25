50 Cent Confirms July Album Release Date [VIDEO]

50 Cent spoke with ES news while accompanying Floyd “Money” Mayweather for an open workout to prepare for his fight against Miguel Cotto. At the 4:50 mark, 50 reiterates the fact that his 5th studio album will come out in July. Hit the jump to check it out.

Photo: Interscope