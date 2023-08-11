Dorothy Drops Innovative JVC RC-M90 Boombox Print In Honor Of Hip-Hop’s 50th Anniversary

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Hip-Hop turns 50 today (August 11) and the culture that was birthed in the Bronx back in 1973 has transformed into an entity with massive global influence. Dorothy, a United Kingdom-based art and print studio that focuses on honoring all forms of music and culture, released a new print in honor of Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary and styled in the form of the iconic JVC RC-M90 boombox.

True B-Boys and B-Girls know that the boombox was the quintessential method in rocking one’s Hip-Hop tunes and none other more notable than the JVC RC-M90. Dorothy cleverly adds imagery into the shape of the boombox with several images for this “inside info” print with over 350 Hip-Hop artists featured. Much like their Hip-Hop Love blueprint and the Hip-Hop Stamps album print, Dorothy’s loving attention to detail is on display once more.

Read more from Dorothy:

The print celebrates some of the greatest moments in hip-hop history, all hidden inside this iconic boombox. Scenes include DJ Kool Herc at his Back to School Jam, Grand Wizzard Theodore inventing the scratching technique, Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five performing, Sylvia Robinson assembling The Sugarhill Gang, and The Bridge Wars rivalry between Boogie Down Productions and the Juice Crew and the iconic rap battle between Kool Moe Dee vs Busy Bee at Harlem World in 1981

The print features cameos from over 350 hip-hop artists, grouping together musicians who worked together, and geographic scenes including West Coast artists N.W.A, Ice-T, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, 2Pac and Kendrick Lamar. East Coast artists Run-D.M.C. Beastie Boys, Public Enemy, Wu-Tang Clan, Lauryn Hill, Nas and Notorious B.I.G. Mobb Deep and Jay-Z. The Southern scene OutKast, Lil Wayne, T.I. and British hip-hop and grime artists Stormzy, Dizzee Rascal, Ms Dynamite and Little Simz. There’s also a sneaky little appearance from the dinosaur from the Wu-Tang Clan Gravel Pit video.

To grab your own, please follow this link and peruse the site for more amazing prints which honor jazz, rock, and other art forms.

Photo: Dorothy