Machine Gun Kelly ft. 2 Chainz, Meek Mill, Steve-O, Mystikal, French Montana & Yo Gotti “Wild Boy (Remix)” [VIDEO]

MGK and Steve-O get their “Jackass” on buy getting one of MGK’s friends (if you want to call him that) to smoke some of his pubic hairs. Gross. Anyway, Machine Gun Kelly gathers 2 Chainz, Meek Mill, Mystikal, French Montana, and Yo Gotti for the remix video of his break out single. This footage was gathered throughout the SXSW festival, MGK’s New York City performance, and more.

Photo: YouTube