Mac Miller & Casey Veggies’ MTV RapFix Freestyle [VIDEO]

Wiz Khalifa, Mac Miller and Casey Veggies swung through to MTV Rap Fix and before they left out they kicked a freestyle exclusive for the guys, sans Wiz. Casey took it easy, but Mac Miller went a little nutty on this one. Check it out after the jump. Swag.
Get More: RapFix Live, Full Episodes
—
Photo: MTV