50 Cent Announces Blackjack Facebook Game [PHOTOS]

Jay-Z’s newly launched Facebook game, Empire, has found a competitor in 50 Cent. The Queens rapper has collaborated with the Game Show Network’s digital division for his game, 50 Cent’s Blackjack.

Marking his first foray into the gaming world, this newest venture combines 50’s entrepreneurial spirit with GSN Digital’s proven track record of creating successful gaming experiences. “I am excited to partner with GSN Digital on this venture to create an unparalleled social gaming experience for my fans,” 50 told Hip-Hop Wired in a statement. “50 Cent’s Blackjack is filled with fun twists and innovative features that is sure to provide hours of entertainment.”

In the game players are welcomed into a virtual casino where they can play against the dealer, or friends, and customize their avatars by pulling from select wardrobe choices. The Blackjack game also offers twists to entice players. Among the add-ons include the opportunity to use their tokens to purchase certain upgrades like the “I’m Killin’ It” boost, which tells contestants whether they will lose a hand by picking a specific card, and the “Freestyle” feature used for splitting a deck.

With a large online presence by way of Twitter, Facebook, and Thisis50.com, the hip-hop mogul was an obvious choice for GSN digital, which also plans to release a mobile version of the game, for Android and Apple devices. “50 Cent is an entertainment force of nature, and we’re excited to partner with him on his first venture into the world of social gaming,” said GSN digital executive vice president Peter Blacklow. “50 has garnered an incredible following of millions of fans on Facebook, and we’re excited to bring this audience, as well as the millions of game fans out there, a fast-paced social blackjack experience.”

In addition to his gaming career, 50 is also working on new music. The G-Unit head honcho recently confirmed July as the release date for his long-delayed sixth album.

Photos: BET/Shift Communications

