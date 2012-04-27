Jadakiss & DJ Drama – Consignment Mixtape [DOWNLOAD]

Jadakiss drops his much anticipated mixtape, Consignment. With the hosting duties handled by DJ Drama (it’s a Gangsta Grillz, after all), the Yonkers rapper recruits assists from Future, Lloyd Banks, Wale and Gucci Mane. Also, plenty of Styles P and Sheek Louch appearances make the LOX cypher complete.

Production from Jahlil Beats and AraabMuzik, too. Peep the tracklist and download Consignment below.

Jadakiss – Consignment Mixtape | Alt Link

—

Photo: D-Block/So Raspy