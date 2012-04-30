The Brooklyn Nets’ New “Hello Brooklyn” Commercial [VIDEO]

The Brooklyn Nets released a video today, April 30th, touting the synergy between the former New Jersey NBA franchise and their new Brooklyn digs. The ad is titled “Hello Brooklyn” and features both vintage and current footage of life in the borough along with highlights from the Nets; including Julius “Dr. J” Erving, Jason Kidd and their current star point guard Deron Williams.

No Jay-Z in sight but the “Hello Brooklyn” is clearly a nod to Hova considering “Hello Brooklyn 2.0” is a song off of the rapper/mogul’s 2007 American Gangster album. Watch the entire commercial, which features the team’s new logo, below. Let’s hope the locals can afford tickets, though.

http://cdn.springboard.gorillanation.com/storage/js/sb.html5.js

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• DJ Khaled’s Tour Bus Explodes [PHOTOS]

• Lil Wayne Covers CCS Skateboarding Magazine [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

• 10 Reasons Why Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Won’t Last

• 9 Very Rare Looks At Athletes Doing Lil B’s Cooking Dance

• Nike LeBron 9 P.S. Elite ‘Varsity Maize’ & ‘South Beach’ Official Images [PHOTOS]

• Polo Ralph Lauren Team USA Closing Ceremony Uniforms For London 2012 Olympics [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy: Miss Apple Bottom Jessenia Vice [PHOTOS]

• Wired 25: The 25 Most Important People In Hip-Hop Under 25

• UPS Is Hiring: 9 Signs You Are A Struggle Rapper

—

Photo: YouTube