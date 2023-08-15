Trippie Redd ft. Tommy Lee Sparta “Helicopter,” Saweetie, YG & Tyga “Birthday” & More | Daily Visuals 8.14.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

For a while now, Trippie Redd’s been keeping a rather low profile but with his latest album, A Love Letter To You 5 having dropped just days ago, the crooner from Canton, OH returns with some new work to get his latest project bubbling to the top of the charts.

Linking up with Tommy Lee Sparta on the island of Jamaica for his clip to “Helicopter,” Trippie and Tommy bask in some Jamaican sun (with hoodies on?!) during the day and get things lit at night with the help of some pyrotechnics.

Speaking of getting lit, Saweetie, YG and Tyga do just that in their clip for “Birthday” where the three artists treat themselves to ice, cake, and some bubbly. So lavishly lit.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from J Hus featuring Burna Boy, Xavr Sosa featuring Backdoor Billz, and more.

TRIPPIE REDD FT. TOMMY LEE SPARTA – “HELICOPTER”

SAWEETIE, YG & TYGA – “BIRTHDAY”

J HUS FR. BURNA BOY – “MASCULINE”

XAVR SOSA FT. BACKDOOR BILLZ – “THE RISE CONTINUES”

SADA BABY & SKILLA BABY – “FRESH”

DUKE DEUCE – “WOAH”

ICEWEAR VEZZO – “LOVE IN THE CITY”

KENNY MUNEY – “HOLY WATER”

BIG HIT – “BOO BOP”

DUTCHAVELLI & FIRE – “OPP BLOCK”

ERICA BANKS FT. K CARBON – “WAR”