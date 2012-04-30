CLOSE
Home > Big K.R.I.T.

Big K.R.I.T. – “4eva Na Day (Theme)” [VIDEO]

Leave a comment

This dope visual for the title track of Big K.R.I.T.’s 4 Eva Na Day is pretty reminiscent of Kanye West’s “Good Life,” with just a little bit of that Mississippi twang.

Check it out after the jump. 
http://cdn.springboard.gorillanation.com/storage/js/sb.html5.jshttp://cdn.springboard.gorillanation.com/storage/js/sb.html5.js
MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

DJ Khaled’s Tour Bus Explodes [PHOTOS]

Lil Wayne Covers CCS Skateboarding Magazine [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

10 Reasons Why Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Won’t Last

9 Very Rare Looks At Athletes Doing Lil B’s Cooking Dance

Nike LeBron 9 P.S. Elite ‘Varsity Maize’ & ‘South Beach’ Official Images [PHOTOS]

Polo Ralph Lauren Team USA Closing Ceremony Uniforms For London 2012 Olympics [PHOTOS]

Bangin Candy: Miss Apple Bottom Jessenia Vice [PHOTOS]

Wired 25: The 25 Most Important People In Hip-Hop Under 25

UPS Is Hiring: 9 Signs You Are A Struggle Rapper

4eva Na Day , Big K.R.I.T. , Live From The Underground , New Video

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
2018 Essence Festival New Orleans
Remy Ma Calls The Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Beef “The Corniest”
11.07.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close