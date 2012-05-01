Big K.R.I.T. – “I Heard It All” [LISTEN]

Big K.R.I.T.’s highly acclaimed K.R.I.T. Wuz Here mixtape is getting a deluxe physical release and “I Heard It All” is its previously unreleased bonus track. Nature Sounds will be handling the official release of both K.R.I.T. Wuz Here and the also lauded Return of 4eva on May 8th. You can pre-order said mixtapes albums here.

The Mississippi rapper’s proper debut, Live From The Underground, is out June 5th via Def Jam. Listen to “I Heard It All” below.

Photo: Hip-Hop Wired