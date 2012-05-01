Behind The Scenes Of DJ Khaled’s “Take It To The Head” [PHOTOS]

DJ Khaled doesn’t let an exploding tour bus stop him from his grind, and as promised, he hasn’t missed a beat on the set for his new single “Take It To The Head.” Lil’ Wayne, Rick Ross, Birdman, Drake, Busta Rhymes and Chris Brown are all on hand for the video as well. Check out the flicks after the jump.

Photos: Instagram

