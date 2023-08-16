Subscribe
Fans Concerned About Kodak Black’s Health After He Doses Off On IG Live

Kodak's fans are worried the man needs help ASAP...

Published on August 16, 2023

2023 Broccoli City Festival

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Kodak Black fans have began to worry about the rapper’s physical health as the “Roll In Peace” artist fell asleep during an IG Live session.

The incident occurred Monday (Aug. 14) while Kodak was streaming live to his millions of fans. With a cup in his hand, he nodded off for a few moments before regaining consciousness and continuing on with the show. Fans in the comments wrote things like “Tf,” “Kodak leanin'” and “Pray for Kodak.” They were obviously concerned that the rapper’s documented use of drugs might be catching up to him as suddenly falling asleep isn’t a common occurrence.

The incident comes just weeks after Kodak Black was seen being wheeled into a Broward County, Florida hospital and months after a judge ordered Black to check into a drug rehabilitation center. The man is obviously battling demons, but hopefully they won’t get the best of him as too many rappers these days are dying way before their time whether it be through drug use or violence.

While it’s easy to assume that drug or alcohol use was the main culprit behind his dozing off on IG Live, Kodak could’ve just been hella tired, or maybe he didn’t get adequate sleep the night before. Still, given his history, one would think the man has a problem and needs professional help.

What do y’all think could’ve been behind Kodak dosing off during IG Live? Let us know the comments section below.

