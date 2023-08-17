Usher “Boyfriend,” Travis Scott “Delresto (Echoes) & More | Daily Visuals 8.15.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

A few months ago Keke Palmer’s boyfriend flew off the handle after Usher now infamously serenated the talented actress at one of his shows, but if you thought that would faze either of the aforementioned artists, think again.

Looking to troll Keke’s boo something ridiculous, Keke Palmer stars in Usher’s latest visuals to “Boyfriend,” where Keke recites the lyrics to the song on her way to meet Usher at a casino where the two busts some synchronized moves and get turnt up next to the slot machines. Usher might have to shoot the fair one with homie after this one LOL.

Travis Scott meanwhile stays on his visual grizzly and drops off a new clip for “Delresto (Echoes)” where he uses some interesting vintage and semi-erotic imagery to entertain the eye while he rides in the backseat of a robotically driven taxi. Yeah, we don’t know what to make of this.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including more work from Travis Scott, Soulja Boy and more.

USHER – “BOYFRIEND”

TRAVIS SCOTT – “DELRESTO (ECHOES)”

TRAVIS SCOTT – “HYAENA”

SOUJA BOY – “WAVES ON WAVES”

BIG HIT – “TAKE SOME OFF OF THAT”

EST GEE – “XXL”

POLO G – “HOOD POET”

CASKEY – “FIRESTARTER”