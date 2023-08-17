Subscribe
Diddy Announces Inaugural REVOLT WORLD In Atlanta

Presented by Walmart.

Published on August 17, 2023

HipHopWired Featured Video
REVOLT WORLD

Source: REVOLT TV / Revolt TV

Diddy is showing it is still “Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop”. He has announced the inaugural REVOLT WORLD event in Atlanta.

As spotted on Bossip the business mogul is taking his REVOLT brand to newer heights. On Wednesday, August 15 the event was formally announced on social media. “We’re reimagining the intersection of culture and creativity with this three-day immersive experience featuring daily lineups of your favorite REVOLT shows, impactful conversations, live performances, interactive masterclasses, experiential activations, a gaming house, creator studio, and more” the press release reads. This year’s inaugural theme is “We Are Hip-Hop” which is a nod to the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop and the ten year anniversary of REVOLT TV.

The 72-hour event will feature live performances from MoneyBagg Yo, Uncle Waffles, Don Toliver, King Combs and more. REVOLT WORLD will also feature G Herbo, Jeezy, Omarion, Curren$y and others as speakers. Additionally, they will also broadcast Drink Champs and Caresha Please as live podcasts. Yung Miami expressed her excitement on X, formerly known as Twitter. “My first live podcast! I’m so excited & nervous at the same damn time! #careshaplease @revolttv” she wrote. 

General admission tickets ($149) and VIP tickets ($399) are now available for purchase here. 

 

