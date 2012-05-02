Maybach Music Announces New Projects, Business Ventures, Introduces “Maybach O”

The wait is finally over. After teasing their press conference for a full week , Maybach Music Group, finally let the cat out of the bag. The label imprint announced their new roster, release dates of forthcoming projects, and new business ventures Wednesday (May 2).

Held at New York City’s Eventi Hotel, the MMG team, were joined by Warner executives Lyor Cohen, Steve Bartels and Todd Moscowitz, plus Swizz Beatz, and Diddy who were all on hand to show support. Beatz, revealed that he and Ross are working on a big and tall line in collaboration with Reebok, while Diddy praised the Miami rapper’s vision. “He to me is definitely one of the hardest working me in this business. This is no accident. This is all designed, this is all planned out,” Diddy said.

Elsewhere on the MMG agenda, Meek Mill announced August 28 as the release date of his Dreams & Nightmares debut, Self-Made Vol. 2 is slated for release on June 26, while Ross’ highly anticipated God Forgives, I Don’t album will drop June 31.

Singer Omarion, the newest member of the MMG crew, also approached the mic to talk about his new label home. “Today I become a made man,” the former B2K front man who now goes by “Maybach O” said, before playing his new video “Let’s Talk,” featuring Ross.

There’s no denying that MMG is running the game right now, but the bigger question is, where was Teedra Moses?

Photo: Billboard