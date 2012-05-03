CLOSE
Home > ASAP Rocky

A$AP Rocky – “Goldie” [VIDEO]

Leave a comment

A$AP Rocky and the A$AP Mob take their travelling Harlem show across the sea to Paris for the video for “Goldie.”  The clip’s fresh visuals, shout out to the Eiffel Tower, does a good job of matching the slow-flow vibe of the Hit-Boy produced heater. A$AP Rocky’s debut album, Long.Live.A$AP, drops later this year.

Still not convinced of the kid’s talents? Commes de F-ck Down. Check out A$AP Rocky’s self-directed video for “Goldie” below.


MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Evelyn Lozada, Kandi Burress & Chrissy Lampkin Get Frisky For The Camera [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy: B.o.B’s Leading Lady, Sophia Marie [PHOTOS]

• Bow Wow Talks Underrated, Suicide Rumors, Says Daughter Is The “Best Thing” To Happen To Him

• Behind The Scenes Of Jay-Z and Kanye West’s “No Church In The Wild” [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

• Allen Iverson Hooping In China In His Classic Reebok Questions [PHOTOS]

• DJ Khaled’s Tour Bus Explodes [PHOTOS]

• 10 Reasons Why Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Won’t Last

Photo: YouTube

"Goldie" , A$AP Mob , A$AP Rocky , harlem , hit-boy , Long.Live.A$AP , Paris , VIDEO

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
2018 Essence Festival New Orleans
Remy Ma Calls The Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Beef “The Corniest”
11.07.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close