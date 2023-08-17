Noname Hits Back At Critics For Including Jay Electronica On ‘Sundial’ LP

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Noname recently released her latest full-length album Sundial to both critical acclaim and a healthy amount of criticism due to a guest feature whose verses some viewed as antisemitic. Noname took to her Instagram Story feed to inform critics that she has no intention of apologizing for having Jay Electronica on the track “Balloons” despite the uproar.

Noname, who has made strides as an outspoken critic of white supremacy and promoting literacy, took to Instagram to address those who found issues with Jay Electronica’s verse on “Balloons,” which many described as antisemitic.

From “Balloons” (Jay Electronica verse):

Face to face I bet nary a devil would test me

And some f*ckboy eighty-fiver come run up and press me

It’s all a hoax, quite simple, a joke like Zelenskyy

The imams, the rabbis, and the Pope, incidentally

Couldn’t stop my boca from quotin’ quotes from the senseis

If anybody asks, tell ’em Farrakhan sent me

Considering that Nation of Islam leader Min. Louis Farrakhan has aimed fiery barbs at Jewish peoples in the past, and Electonica’s “Synagogue of Satan” line from “The Ghost of Soulja Slim” track from his album, A Written Testimony, the New Orleans rapper’s appearance on Noname’s album was primed for this manner of outcry.

Noname spoke directly to those not in favor, as we’ll share below:

Here’s the truth. I am not antisemitic. I don’t hate groups of people. I am against white supremacy, which is a global system that privileges people who identify as white. I’ve been clear about this for years.

I’m not going to apologize for a verse I didn’t write. I’m not going to apologize for including it on my album. If you feel like I’m wrong for including that’s fair. Don’t listen. Unfollow and support all the other amazing rappers putting out dope music. Your disappointment truly means absolutely nothing to me, and I say that with love.

Sundial is available now across several DSPs.

Photo: Rick Kern / Getty