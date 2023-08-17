Killah Killa: Ghostface & Cam’ron Reminisce On Cam Looking For Ghost In Shaolin

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

To see respect being shared between rappers is always good for the culture. Ghostface recently saw Cam’ron and the two reminisced on when Cam went to Shaolin looking for the Wallabee Champ.

As spotted on HipHopDX the Wu-Tang Clan MC was one of the many legends who graced the stage at the memorable Hip-Hop 50 performance at Yankee Stadium earlier this month. While backstage he was told Cam’ron was still in the building after his performance and made to stop by his area. What proceeded was a mutual exchange of flowers being given. A member of Ghostface’s entourage was quick to remind him that Cam’ron once went to Stapleton projects looking for him and two discussed the moment with smiles on their faces.

“I seen that sh*t!” Ghost proclaimed to which Cam’ron responded “a couple n****s was like, Cam don’t go in there, I said I’m going in,” the Purple Haze rapper recollected. “I wanted to see where Ghost lived at!” When Ghostface asked Killa what time did he make the infamous visit Cam replied “Three in the morning.” This is not the first time The Diplomats member has shown his admiration towards Ghost. Back in 2016 he conducted an interview with 88Rising and explained why he is in his top 5. “To me, it’s no filter with Ghostface, he’s not faking what he’s saying to me. Like, I believe everything he says” he said. “When he does an interview or when he talks, I believe what he’s saying.”

You can see their interaction at Yankee Stadium below.