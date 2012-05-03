Curren$y—The Stoned Immaculate Listening Event [VIDEO]

As the release date of his major label debut approaches, Curren$y previewed his forthcoming album The Stoned Immaculate at the Diamond Supply Co. in Los Angeles, Wednesday (May 2).

Hosted by Karen Civil, the Jet Life MC greeted a select number of listeners in attendance before introducing the music. The record, dropping June 5, features appearances from Wiz Khalifa, Pharrell, 2 Chainz, and more.

Check out footage from the event below.

http://cdn.springboard.gorillanation.com/storage/js/sb.html5.js

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Evelyn Lozada, Kandi Burress & Chrissy Lampkin Get Frisky For The Camera [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy: B.o.B’s Leading Lady, Sophia Marie [PHOTOS]

• Bow Wow Talks Underrated, Suicide Rumors, Says Daughter Is The “Best Thing” To Happen To Him

• Behind The Scenes Of Jay-Z and Kanye West’s “No Church In The Wild” [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

• Allen Iverson Hooping In China In His Classic Reebok Questions [PHOTOS]

• DJ Khaled’s Tour Bus Explodes [PHOTOS]

• 10 Reasons Why Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Won’t Last

—

Photo: Jet Life Blog