Sean “Diddy” Combs Speaks On G. Dep’s Murder Conviction

As G-Dep sits in jail on murder charges, his former boss, Sean “Diddy” Combs, is still surprised by the whole thing.

Diddy stopped by Hot 97 to give his opinion on Dep’s guilty verdict. “I was like, ‘Wow’,” he told Funkmaster Flex. “None of that was in G. Dep’s nature. When there were certain things that he was going through with the substance abuse situation, he’d be a different person, but on an everyday [basis], he was probably one of the nicest, most quietest, shyest, most humble cats that were out there. It was just so out of his character that it was mind-blowing.”

Dep, born Trevelle Coleman, admitted to shooting and killing John Henkel back in 1993. In a taped confession, the father of three said that he shot Coleman during a robbery attempt, but was unaware that the victim died. After confessing, Dep retracted his story claiming that he shot another victim. “After the main announcement, I had heard that he had retracted his confession,” Diddy continued. “I said, ‘Okay, maybe he was under the influence when he confessed.’ Then out of nowhere, they said he was convicted and it’s a shame because he’s such a great talent and it all kind of stemmed from substance abuse.”

While in prison, Dep is said to be working on an autobiography. He faces 15 years to life, and will be sentenced on May 8.

Photo: News One