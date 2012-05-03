Nicki Minaj Headlines Hot 97’s Summer Jam 2012

New York native, Nicki Minaj, will headline the flagship Hip-Hop show of the summer, Hot 97’s Summer Jam. After releasing her sophomore album Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded, she will be coming home to the New York metropolitan area as the headline act at Metlife Stadium. Joining her will be Young Jeezy, Rick Ross, J. Cole, Wale, DJ Khaled, Waka Flocka, Trey Songz, Maino, Big Sean, 2 Chainz, French Montana, Mavado,and Tyga.

An expected crowd of 55,000 rabid Hip-Hop heads will occupy The MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on Sunday, June 3rd. You can cop your tickets at Ticketmaster and for more information go to Hot 97.

