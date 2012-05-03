CLOSE
Home > 2 Chainz

2 Chainz ft. 50 Cent – “Riot (Remix)” [LISTEN]

50 Cent and DJ Drama are gearing up to release the G-Unit leader’s first Gangsta Grillz. Funkmaster Flex gets the go ahead to premiere the first song off of the effort, which is a remix off of 2 Chainz big single “Riot.” Check it out after the jump. 

