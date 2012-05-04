Kanye West – “Lost In The World” [VIDEO]

Well this came out of nowhere. Kanye West collaborates with Filmmaker Ruth Hogben to drop the video for the final track on his classic My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy album. Even though the album is almost two years old, this is still making its debut today. Who cares if it is old, I wish more rappers did stuff like this. Check out the video for “Lost In The World,” after the jump.

Photo: XXL