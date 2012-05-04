Birdman Is Willing To Do “Whatever It Takes” To Sign Chief Keef

Chief Keef is officially having the best week ever. First, Kanye West dropped the remix to his “I Don’t Like” record, and now Birdman is fighting to make him a Cash Money Millionaire. During an interview with MTV News, Weezy’s “dad” revealed that he desperately wants the 16-year-old on his label. “I like him, he kinda reminds me of us,” he said. “[He’s] out the streets, I think he’s swagged up and I’m definitely talking to his people and I’d like to see if we can make it pop, see if I can see if I can get him to be down with the team.

“That’s what I like, it’s a movement and he’s young, I think the game needs young blood all the time,” he said. “[We] need youngsters to keep it innovative, because they’re new and creative in their own way. I’m into the young world, that’s my thing. And I’ma do whatever it takes to make it happen.”

Keef hasn’t decided where his label home will be. Rumor has it that Jeezy is also in competition to snag the Chicago rapper, but if he’s really lucky, he might even end up being the latest member of the G.O.O.D. Music team.

Photo: Pop Crush