Exclusive: E-40 Explains the Logic Behind His Triple-Album Release [VIDEO]

News
05.04.12
E-40 explained to Hip-Hop Wired why he released three albums’ worth of music with his project, The Block Brochure: Welcome to the Soil. The rapper said that he wanted to include enough music to appeal to fans who vary in age. E-40 also talked about the longevity of his rap career.

