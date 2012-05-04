Exclusive: Game Says He’s “Forever Grateful” For Adam “MCA” Yauch, Rappers Share Condolences Via Twitter [PHOTOS]

The Hip-Hop world is still reeling from the death of Beastie Boys member Adam “MCA” Yauch who lost his battle with cancer early Friday (may 4). News of the 47-year-old’s death pierced the hearts of music fans, and artist alike, with many taking to Twitter and releasing statements expressing their condolences.

One person touched by Yauch’s career is Game, who shared his thoughts on the passing of the MC. “We lost a great musical legend,” Game told Hip-Hop Wired exclusively, after hearing the news. Growing up as a fan of the Beastie Boys, hearing of the Yauch’s death marked a sad moment for the Compton native. “My heart and condolences go out to MCA’s family and friends. Beastie Boys paved the way for Hip-Hop artists like us. I will be forever grateful.”

Yauch was diagnosed with a cancer in his parotid gland back in 2009, and was unable to attend the Beastie Boys’ Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in last month.

Check out more rappers sharing their thoughts on Yauch’s untimely death below.

