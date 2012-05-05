Meek Mill ft. Drake & Jeremih – “Amen” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Meek Mill has had the attention of the blogosphere with “Burn,” featuring Big Sean, released earlier in the day. Now with just days away from his Dreamchasers 2 release, Meek drops another cut off the sequel called “Amen,” this time featuring Drake and Jeremih.

Listen to and download “Amen” below.

—

Photo: Youtube