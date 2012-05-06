Lil Kim Says Azealia Banks Is Trying To “Use Her For Publicity”

Azealia Banks has a reputation of not getting along with female rappers, but it looks like she may have crossed over into dangerous beef territory. Banks is accused of starting a fake rift with Lil Kim by way of a false press release sent out to the media, and now The Queen Bee is firing back.

According to Kim’s rep, CJ Carter, the whole thing is just Banks attempt at trying to get more shine. “The release comes as a surprise to our team, being that my client and Azealia have NEVER spoke to one another or met AT ALL,” Carter said in a statement to Hip-Hop Wired. “Kim was actually very flattered [by] Azealia’s public admiration for her, which is why it’s so hard to understand how someone who claims to be a true Lil Kim fan could flip the script so easily on someone who was supposedly their idol. It is also VERY interesting that NO ONE from her team made any attempts to reach out to anyone from our team to voice any concerns or problems that they may have had.

“Kim knows nothing of any beef, and furthermore has had nothing but nice things to say about her. We don’t know what this is and will not address this any further. It seems that this is another sad attempt by someone trying to use my client for publicity. We wish her nothing but the best.”

Banks also took the the social networking site, which appears to be her favorite mode of attack, to launch a load of tweets at Kim over an alleged collaboration. “ @ LilKim all the time it took u to get ur team to issue a press release bout this YOU COULDA WROTE THE VERSE!!!” she wrote. Even though she’s upset with the Brooklyn native now, a couple of weeks ago the 20-year-old was singing a different tune, praising Kim for reaching out to her.

Kim is just the most recent target for Banks who has previously gone at Nicki Minaj and Kreayshawn (simultaneously) and of course, Iggy Azalea. Hopefully she’s officially done going back and forth with people on Twitter.

Photo: Eur Web