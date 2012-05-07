Big K.R.I.T. – “I Got This” [VIDEO]

Big K.R.I.T. takes us to his Meridian, Mississippi hometown for the video for “I Got This.“ The track is the lead single from the MC’s forthcoming debut, Live From The Underground; due in stores June 5th.

Watch the Todd Angkasuwan directed video for “I Got This” below.

Photo: YouTube