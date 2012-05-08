Juicy J – “Trippy Life (Episode 1)” [VIDEO]

Juicy J‘s newest webisode series, “Trippy Life,” follows the down south legend across the country and features cameos from Tyga and Future. Get trippy after the jump. http://cdn.springboard.gorillanation.com/storage/js/sb.html5.js

