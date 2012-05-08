Future Announces The Pluto Tour With Pusha T

The astronaut is ready for lift off on May 23rd as Future embarks on his Pluto tour with Pusha T beginning in San Antonio, Texas. The 45-city tour will be making stops in New Orleans, New York City, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, Miami and many more. Tickets are available on LiveNation and Ticketmaster. Hit the jump for complete tour dates.

5/23 – San Antonio, TX – Backstage Live

5/24 – Austin, TX – Beauty Ball Room

5/25 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues

5/26 – Houston, TX – Arena Theatre

5/27 – Shreveport, LA – Thunder Road Raceway

5/29 – Miami, FL – Revolution (w/ Pusha T)

5/31 – Raleigh, NC – The Long Branch (w/Pusha T)

6/1 – Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues (w/Pusha T)

6/2 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore (w/Pusha T)

6/4 – New York City – Irving Plaza (w/Pusha T)

6/5 – Washington, DC – The Fillmore (w/Pusha T)

6/6 – Baltimore, MD – Soundstage (w/Pusha T)

6/7 – Norfolk, VA – The Norva (w/Pusha T)

6/8 – Philadelphia, PA – TLA – (w/Pusha T)

6/9 – Richmond, VA – The National (w/Pusha T)

6/10 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues (w/Pusha T)

6/12 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room (w/Pusha T)

6/13 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogarts (w/Pusha T)

6/14 – Detroit, MI – Chene Park (w/Pusha T)

6/15 – Louisville, KY – Plaza Convention Center (w/Pusha T)

6/17 – Memphis, TN – Cannon Center (w/Pusha T)

6/19 – Chicago, IL – The Metro (w/Pusha T)

6/20 – Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection (w/Pusha T)

6/21 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave (w/Pusha T)

6/22 – St. Louis, MO – The Ambassador (w/Pusha T)

6/23 – Dallas, TX – Southside Music Hall

6/25 – Little Rock, AR – Juanitas (w/Pusha T)

6/26 – Tulsa, OK – Cains Ballroom (w/Pusha T)

6/27 – Wichita, KS – Cotillion (w/Pusha T)

6/28 – Oklahoma City, OK – Farmers Market (w/Pusha T)

6/29 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theatre (w/Pusha T)

7/3 – Los Angeles, CA – House of Blues (w/Pusha T)

7/6 – San Francisco, CA – Regency Ballroom (w/Pusha T)

7/7 – Reno, NV – Knitting Factory (w/Pusha T)

7/11 – Denver, CO – Bluebird (w/Pusha T)

7/14 – Phoenix, AZ – Phoenix Convention Center

Photo: YouTube