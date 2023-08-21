EDITORIAL: Hip-Hop @ 50_HHW_January 2023
News

Rakim & Latto Talk Hip-Hop In ‘Sprite Limelight Season 2’ Clip

Unfortunately, the Gawd did not spit any bars...

Published on August 21, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE
Rakim & Latto

Source: Sprite / SPRITE

While many Hip-Hop heads continue to debate who’s the rap game’s GOAT with names like Biggie, Drake and Jay-Z being tossed around, many triple OG’s would place Hip-Hop icon Rakim Allah at the top of their list as the man truly is one of the greatest lyricists to ever pick up a mic.

Rakim & Latto

Source: Sprite / SPRITE

With Hip-Hop celebrating it’s 50th anniversary, Sprite has decided to pair legendary rap artist Rakim with one of today’s brightest up and coming stars in Latto for their Sprite Limelight Season 2. Latto sat down with the Hip-Hop icon at a diner and listened to what the OG “Microphone Fiend” rhymer had to offer. In the short clip, she soaks up the knowledge the Gawd has to offer before making her way to an underground party and rocking the mic herself with her own spin on “Don’t Sweat The Technique.”

It was pretty cool seeing two generations of Hip-Hop artists chop it up and compare and contrast their styles.

Check out the video below, and let us know your thoughts on their sit-down in the comments section below.

HipHopWired Radio

Our staff has picked their favorite stations, take a listen...
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

RELATED TAGS

Hip-Hop at 50 Latto rakim Sprite

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Wired Video
10 itemsDay 2 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

Sha’Carri Richardson Posts Fastest Time In 100m Heat At 2023 World Athletics Championships

08.20.23
Close