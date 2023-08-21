Rakim & Latto Talk Hip-Hop In ‘Sprite Limelight Season 2’ Clip

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

While many Hip-Hop heads continue to debate who’s the rap game’s GOAT with names like Biggie, Drake and Jay-Z being tossed around, many triple OG’s would place Hip-Hop icon Rakim Allah at the top of their list as the man truly is one of the greatest lyricists to ever pick up a mic.

With Hip-Hop celebrating it’s 50th anniversary, Sprite has decided to pair legendary rap artist Rakim with one of today’s brightest up and coming stars in Latto for their Sprite Limelight Season 2. Latto sat down with the Hip-Hop icon at a diner and listened to what the OG “Microphone Fiend” rhymer had to offer. In the short clip, she soaks up the knowledge the Gawd has to offer before making her way to an underground party and rocking the mic herself with her own spin on “Don’t Sweat The Technique.”

It was pretty cool seeing two generations of Hip-Hop artists chop it up and compare and contrast their styles.

Check out the video below, and let us know your thoughts on their sit-down in the comments section below.