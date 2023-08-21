Lul Timm, Who Killed King Von, Has Charges Dropped

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Lul Timm, a close associate of Quando Rando who shot and killed Chicago rapper King Von, appears to have evaded serving time for the incident. According to the attorney for Lul Timm, his charges were dropped ahead of standing before a judge for a trial.

XXL exclusively received a statement on Sunday (August 20) from Noah Pins, Timm’s attorney, who said in the correspondence that his client will not face the felony charges connected to the matter.

“The case against Mr. [Timothy] Leeks was dismissed prior to ever being indicted,” a portion of the statement reads.

Related Stories Doc Framing King Von As Hip-Hop’s First Serial Killer Deplatformed

Lul Timm was involved in a fight between King Von and Quando Rando’s entourage outside of the Monaco Hookah Lounge in Atlanta, Ga. A shootout in a nearby parking lot took place shortly after the skirmish, leaving a total of three persons dead in the aftermath.

Timm has been free on bond since March of 2021 but as the outlet notes, he is facing several drug and traffic-related charges dating back to last October.

Asian Doll, the partner of King Von, reacted to the news of Lul Timm’s charges being dropped, writing on social media, “Because the police said Tim ain’t kill him the police did” before deleting the message from the X platform.

—

Photo: @lul_timm3 / Instagram