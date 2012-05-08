Juelz Santana Says I Can’t Feel My Face Album With Lil Wayne Is Still In The Works

It’s taken them six years to make it happen but Juelz Santana and Lil Wayne’s joint album, I Can’t Feel My Face, will see the light of day. The Diplomat revealed to MTV News, that even though a fair share of tracks off the album have already been leaked to the ‘Net, the project is still very much in the works. “When Wayne reached out to me at the time I just wasn’t in the position to really do things the right way,” Santana said.

Over the years both Santana and Weezy have gone through legal issues. Wayne served eight months in prison on a weapons possessions charge, while Santana has had numerous run-ins with the law, including his studio being shut down following a raid. Nonetheless, the music remains a top priority.“Me and Wayne has been recording I Can’t Feel My Face for a long time. I lost a lot of music so I just had to recuperate,” he continued. “But I reached out to Weezy, we in a good space.”

On the solo front, Santana plans on releasing his new album Born to Lose, Built to Win at the end of the year, as well as a couple of mixtapes.

—

Photo: Raps and Hustle