J. Dilla – Rebirth Of Detroit Album Cover And Trailer [VIDEO]

Five long years since the death of the legendary J. Dilla, Rebirth Of Detroit, will feature 25 unreleased songs that have never been heard by the general public. Hitting stores June 12th, the album was the idea of Jonathan Taylor, CEO of the Yancey Music Group which was founded by Dilla’s mother Maureen Yancey.

Peep the trailer for the album after the jump.

