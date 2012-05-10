Slaughterhouse Announce Welcome To: Our House European Tour Dates

Them Slaughter boys are just about to wrap up their United States tour dates, but there is no rest for the weary as they announce their plans for a UK tour this summer. Next week, Joe, Joell, Crook and Royce will be hitting London, Manchester, Norway, Stockholm and more. Hit the jump to see all of the Slaughterhouse tour dates.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• 10 Reasons Why Justin Bieber Has Earned His Hood Pass

• A Bad Azz Timeline: How Lil Boosie Ended Up On Trial For Murder

• The 10 Greatest Ghostface Killah Soundbites Ever [VIDEO]

• Rihanna Strikes A Pose For Terry Richardson [PHOTOS]

• The Xenomorph In Ridley Scott’s Alien Was A Black Man [PHOTOS]

• Kanye West, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Rick Ross and More At The Met Gala [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy: Floyd Mayweather Jr’s Fiancé Shantel Jackson [PHOTOS]