Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage “Good Good,” Boosie Badazz “Meet Again” & More | Daily Visuals 8.23.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

After properly trolling Keke Palmer’s baby daddy with his last music video in “Boyfriend,” It’s only right that Usher keep the hits coming as his name continues to buzz on social media and this time along he’s brought some other famous friends to help him keep your body grooving.

Linking up with Summer Walker and 21 Savage for his latest clip to “Good Good,” Usher Raymond and company take to the streets of The A to represent their hometown while Usher gets his 90’s attire on and busts out some gold fronts that haven’t been seen on an R&B singer since, well, we can’t even remember. We lowkey loving it though.

Keeping the scene in the South, Boosie Badazz pays homage to his fallen homies in his clip to “Meet Again” where the controversial rapper sits on a beach cruiser in a room lit by candles and pours out his heart and sheds some tattoo tears.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Lil Tjay, Icewear Vezzo, and more.

USHER, SUMMER WALKER & 21 SAVAGE – “GOOD GOOD”

BOOSIE BADAZZ – “MEET AGAIN”

LIL TJAY – “NOBODY”

ICEWEAR VEZZO – “CREAM SODA”

JAMIE RAY FT. BOOSIE BADAZZ – “PROBLEM SOLVER”

ASIAN DOLL – “FOREVER TOGETHER”

LARRY JUNE & CARDO – “THE GOOD KIND”

$TEEZY – “LONG WAY FROM HOME”