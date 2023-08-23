The First Trailer For Zack Snyder’s Highly Anticipated Netflix Sci-Fi Epic ‘Rebel Moon’ Has Arrived

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

A Snyder Cut is not necessary for this film. The first trailer for the upcoming Netflix Sci-Fi epic Rebel Moon has finally arrived.

Imagine if Star Wars and Dune had a baby. Based on what we have seen in the new trailer for Rebel Moon, that’s possibly what we are getting.

The first part, Child of Fire, comes to Netflix at the end of the year and follows a woman named Kora (Sofia Boutella) on a mission to find willing fighters to help her stop armies led by Regent Balisarius (Fra Fee).

The official synopsis for the film reads:

When a peaceful colony on the edge of a galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force, Kora, a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival. Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Mother World, Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants, and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge. As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a battle over the fate of a galaxy is waged, and in the process, a new army of heroes is formed.

Rebel Moon Was Originally A Pitch For A Star Wars Project

The trailer gives fans of Zack Snyder a glimpse of the movie he has been working on for some time now, and it will feature plenty of spaceships, intergalactic warfare, droids, lasers, aliens, lightsabers, and more.

So, if you’re saying this sounds like a new Star Wars movie, you’re not that far off. Originally, Snyder pitched Rebel Moon as a possible story in the Star Wars universe and says it was inspired by his love of the Star Wars films and Akira Kurosawa movies.

Rebel Moon also stars Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Ray Fisher, Anthony Hopkins, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Doona Bae, Jena Malone, Staz Nair, E. Duffy, Charlotte Maggi, Cleopatra Coleman, Cary Elwes, Corey Stoll, Sky Yang and more.

You can watch the first trailer below.

—

Photo: Courtesy of Netflix / Rebel Moon