Diddy Announces New Album ‘The Love Album: Off The Grid’

Diddy has announced his official return to music. His new R&B project will be here in a couple of weeks.

Friday, September 15 will mark the mogul’s come back with the release of The Love Album: Off The Grid on his new imprint Love Records. In signature fashion he made the reveal via a video that gives his fans some insight on his mind state going into making the new LP. “My heart has been broken I still got that question of like, ‘Am I gonna love again?’” he asks himself. “We in the love era. That’s the frequency that I’m asking you to be a part of.”

As expected the four-minute trailer features a list of his celebrity friends and collaborators including The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Justin Bieber, Mark J. Bilge, DJ Khaled. Additionally, we get some behind the scenes footage with his former girlfriend Kim Porter who passed away in 2018. While the track listing has yet to be revealed Diddy tagged Yung Miami, Babyface and Teyana Taylor on the post which many assume is a nod to these talents being featured artists on the album.

Diddy announced the launch of Love Records back in 2022. At the time he said “Music has always been my first love, Love Records is the next chapter is about getting back to the love and making the best music of my life.” He went on to add “for the label, I’m focused on creating timeless R&B music with the next generation of artists and producers. Motown is the perfect partner for my album and I’m excited to add to its legacy.”

You can see Diddy’s trailer for The Love Album: Off The Grid below.

