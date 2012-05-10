E-40 “Zombie” Ft. Tech N9ne, Brotha Lynch Hung [VIDEO]

E-40 sticks to the script in the music video for his “Zombie” track, featuring Brotha Lynch Hung, and the king of gruesome rap, Tech N9ne . Directed by Ben Griffing the video travels back to 1983, and(of course) features zombies. Watch as the living dead take over the town of Gilroy, Calif., feasting on the brains of their victims…in broad daylight.

http://cdn.springboard.gorillanation.com/storage/js/sb.html5.js

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• 10 Reasons Why Justin Bieber Has Earned His Hood Pass

• A Bad Azz Timeline: How Lil Boosie Ended Up On Trial For Murder

• The 10 Greatest Ghostface Killah Soundbites Ever [VIDEO]

• Rihanna Strikes A Pose For Terry Richardson [PHOTOS]

• The Xenomorph In Ridley Scott’s Alien Was A Black Man [PHOTOS]

• Kanye West, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Rick Ross and More At The Met Gala [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy: Floyd Mayweather Jr’s Fiancé Shantel Jackson [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: Rap Radar