The #1 Stunna returns with the lead single off of his new album, Bigger Than Life. Lots of rich man talk and furious hand rubs on this one featuring Rick Ross. What else did you expect, whoadie? Hit the jump for the download. https://hiphopwired.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/05/01_Born-Stunna-Dirty.mp3

Birdman ft. Rick Ross – “Born Stunna” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Photo: Complex