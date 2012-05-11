NBA’s Kris Humphries Throws Shots At Kanye West In Skit [VIDEO]

Brooklyn Nets forward and ex-husband of Kim Kardashian, Kris Humphries, appears in a pretty funny skit for Funny Or Die. In this clip, he hires a new management team to repair his image as the NBA’s most hated player. In the clip he wears Kanye West‘s blinder shades, as well as books some award shows to crash. Remind you of anyone?

