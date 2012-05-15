10 Dope Rap Acts Who Could Not Top Their Freshman Albums

It’s hard to top a classic album, even if that classic was the artist’s debut. It almost seems like a given that, as time progresses, an artist would get better at their craft and be able to put out better and better material. However, for whatever reason, that is rarely the case.

Even with some of the rap game’s most heralded artists: just ask Nas, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent and several other rappers who have yet to surpass the critical acclaim they received on albums they dropped when they were still wet behind the ears in the game. Record sales aside, here are 10 exceptional rap acts who tried and tried, but couldn’t top the magic of their first LPs.

Feel free to tell us who we missed, or how wrong you think we are.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• The Awkward Moments Between Jay-Z And Freeway At The Made In America Press Conference [PHOTOS]

• Waka Flocka Flame Covers 5th Anniversary Issue Of Urban Ink Magazine [PHOTOS]

• Behind The Scenes Of Rihanna’s “Where Have You Been” Video [PHOTOS]

• 7 Female Rap Beefs (That Didn’t Involve Lil Kim)

• Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Courtside At Lakers vs. Nuggets Game [PHOTOS]

• Lark Voorhies (“Lisa Turtle” From Saved By The Bell) Fell Off [VIDEO/PHOTOS]

• 10 Reasons Why Justin Bieber Has Earned His Hood Pass

• A Bad Azz Timeline: How Lil Boosie Ended Up On Trial For Murder

—

Photo: Lisa Leone

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »