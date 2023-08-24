Ice-T, Public Enemy To Headline National Celebration of Hip-Hop In DC

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Iconic Hip-Hop artists Ice-T and Public Enemy will be the headline acts at the National Celebration of Hip-Hop Festival this fall.

The festival event was announced on Wednesday (August 23). The veteran rappers who have helped shape Hip-Hop and popular culture overall were tabbed as headliners for the event, which will be held at West Potomac Park at the National Mall on October 6th and 7th. The concert in honor of Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary will be completely free to the public.

“Hip Hop is beyond, not just a musical genre,” said Chuck D in a statement. “It’s a cultural movement that has dominated art, fashion, politics, poetry, academia, film, and every corner of the world for the past 50 years. This National Celebration brings it all together in one place for the people, by the people.”

“We are honored to continue to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop against the backdrop of America’s Capitol with a free event for everyone. I can’t wait to get on stage and do our thing,” added Public Enemy co-d Flavor Flav in a statement.

Ice-T chimed in with his own statement, adding: “We are coming to the National Mall itself to bring you authentic Hip Hop for the 50th celebration!”

The festival features a star-studded lineup that includes Kurtis Blow, Kid ‘n Play, Soulsonic Force, Roxanne Shante, C.L. Smooth, Melle Mel and Scorpio, The Sugarhill Gang, Peter Gunz, DJ Kevie Kev Rockwell, Mad Skillz, MC Sha-Rock, Busy Bee, Joe Ski Love, Positive K along with other special guests to be named soon. DJ Hurricane will also be on hand to perform a tribute set to the Beastie Boys. The concert promises to be another fantastic event honoring the culture, as the F.O.R.C.E. Tour featuring LL Cool J and The Roots is currently ongoing, and the public is still buzzing over the HipHop50 Live concert event held at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx two weeks ago.

Pre-registration for tickets to the National Celebration of Hip-Hop has already begun. Those interested are advised that they are first come, first serve through the event’s website.