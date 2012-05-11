Big Sean To Play Principal For A Day At Detroit High School

Big Sean is becoming a school principal—for a day. The Detroit rapper will return to his hometown Monday (May 14) to run things at Lincoln High School, for the “Get Schooled” campaign, which links celebrities with different schools around the country to spread the important of education.

Speaking with All Hip Hop, Sean explained why students should take school seriously, regardless of their future goals. “Showing up to school, all day, every day, is one of the most important things students can do to reach their educational goals and to go on to success later in life,” he said. The campaign, which ran from February 13- April 27 was aimed at increasing attendance numbers at 17 high schools in Detroit. “I am so proud of my hometown of Detroit for tackling attendance issues head on and I am so excited to celebrate the achievements of the students who worked so hard throughout the attendance challenge.”

Sean graduated from Cass Technical High School with a 3.7 GPA. With his school days behind him, the G.O.O.D. Music MC has taken the rap game by storm. He recently re-linked with Kanye West for the remix of Chief Keef’s “I Don’t Like,” and has been added to Hot 97’s Summer Jam roster.

Photo: VIBE