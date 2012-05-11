Jay-Z’s New “Made In America” Trailer [VIDEO]

Can’t stand trailers, but it’s from Jay-Z’s Life + Times so, yeah. This :24 second trailer is title “Made In America” and we can’t really tell what it is exactly for. “Made In America,” featuring Frank Ocean from the Watch The Throne album? Nah, it’s not the song in the clip. Maybe it’s a teaser for The Throne’s European tour that kicks off May 20th? You got footage of what looks like London, a mic, a DJ scratching and plenty of crowd shots…so that’s the safer bet.

What do you think? Watch the black and white trailer for yourself below and share your thoughts.

