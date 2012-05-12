2 Chainz Signs To G.O.O.D Music

That G.O.O.D. Music roster is looking pretty strong right now. 2 Chainz is the newest member to join Ye’s crew. After being relatively quiet online in the last few months, Yeezy took to Twitter late Friday (May 11) to announce the news in a thinly veiled post. “2 Chainz is charging 100k for a verse now cause he’s G.O.O.D.!!!!!!” he wrote.

The Atlanta rapper, formerly known as Tity Boi, has been making the promotional rounds as of late, releasing the new track “No Lie” with Drake, and appearing on Drizzy’s Club Paradise tour. Now that he’s on G.O.O.D. Music, he joins the likes of Q-Tip, who recently signed to the label.

His highly anticipated debut, Based on a T.R.U. Story hits stores August 14.

—

Photo: BET